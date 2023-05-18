CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research increased their price objective on CRA International from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

CRA International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRAI opened at $98.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27. CRA International has a 1 year low of $78.81 and a 1 year high of $128.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CRA International ( NASDAQ:CRAI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.21). CRA International had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $144.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 million. On average, analysts predict that CRA International will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

In other CRA International news, Director Thomas Aiken Avery sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total value of $111,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,760.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CRA International

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in CRA International in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of CRA International in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of CRA International by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of CRA International during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CRA International by 588.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc is a consulting firm, which engages in provision of economic, financial and management consulting services. It offers consulting services through the litigation, regulatory, financial, and management consulting areas. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

