Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,572 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $22,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 136.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 102.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 43.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Up 5.5 %
Shares of CBRL opened at $111.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.38. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.87 and a 12 month high of $121.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.26.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.33%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. CL King boosted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.63.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.
