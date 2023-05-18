Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT) Hits New 52-Week High at $50.84

Shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $50.84 and last traded at $50.68, with a volume of 198682 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.51.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Crane NXT from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Crane NXT’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

In related news, Director Max H. Mitchell sold 37,495 shares of Crane NXT stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $1,880,749.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,183,020.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Crane NXT Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufactures aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

