Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CREC) Major Shareholder Wolverine Asset Management Llc Sells 20,161 Shares

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CREC – Get Rating) major shareholder Wolverine Asset Management Llc sold 20,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $229,432.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Crescera Capital Acquisition Stock Up 4.9 %
CREC traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,676. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.33. Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $12.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crescera Capital Acquisition
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crescera Capital Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,330,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition by 2,551.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,447,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition by 308.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,195,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,873,000 after purchasing an additional 903,140 shares in the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,542,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kim LLC raised its position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition by 311.1% in the 1st quarter. Kim LLC now owns 925,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,666,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.36% of the company’s stock.
Crescera Capital Acquisition Company Profile
Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses in technology, healthcare, education services, consumer, and retail sectors in Latin America.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crescera Capital Acquisition (CREC)
- It’s Time To Take Another Bite Of Take-Two Interactive
- Zoetis Declares New Dividend, Hinting At Undervaluation
- Good News For Walmart Isn’t So Great For Everybody Else
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
Receive News & Ratings for Crescera Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescera Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.