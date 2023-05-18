Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $235.50

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 235.50 ($2.95) and traded as high as GBX 266 ($3.33). Crest Nicholson shares last traded at GBX 263.60 ($3.30), with a volume of 420,162 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 210 ($2.63) to GBX 180 ($2.25) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.07) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 313 ($3.92) to GBX 334 ($4.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Crest Nicholson to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.63) price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 244.14 ($3.06).

Crest Nicholson Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 238.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 235.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £678.78 million, a P/E ratio of 2,624.00, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.44.

Insider Transactions at Crest Nicholson

About Crest Nicholson

In other Crest Nicholson news, insider Duncan Cooper sold 29,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 232 ($2.91), for a total value of £68,994.48 ($86,426.76). 8.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds residential homes in the United Kingdom. The company develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. It serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

