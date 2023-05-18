Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.15

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.15 and traded as low as C$4.74. Crew Energy shares last traded at C$4.75, with a volume of 313,578 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on CR shares. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.20 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Crew Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$7.57.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Crew Energy Stock Up 2.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$781.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

Crew Energy ( TSE:CR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$136.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$123.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crew Energy Inc. will post 0.7683524 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Albert Brussa sold 7,017 shares of Crew Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.21, for a total value of C$36,558.57. 7.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crew Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.