Critical Analysis: Elcom International (OTCMKTS:ELCO) vs. CI&T (NYSE:CINT)

Elcom International (OTCMKTS:ELCO – Get Rating) and CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Elcom International and CI&T, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elcom International 0 0 0 0 N/A CI&T 0 1 1 0 2.50

CI&T has a consensus price target of $9.13, indicating a potential upside of 160.71%. Given CI&T’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CI&T is more favorable than Elcom International.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elcom International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CI&T $423.72 million 1.11 $24.39 million $0.18 19.45

This table compares Elcom International and CI&T’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CI&T has higher revenue and earnings than Elcom International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.4% of CI&T shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of Elcom International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Elcom International and CI&T’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elcom International N/A N/A N/A CI&T 5.74% 18.51% 8.21%

Risk & Volatility

Elcom International has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CI&T has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CI&T beats Elcom International on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elcom International

(Get Rating)

Elcom International Inc. provides cloud based e-procurement solutions worldwide. It offers Procure to Pay solutions to publish and manage supplier content, connect to buyers, and analyze spend and procurement processes; eInvoicing solutions to send and receive eInvoices with supplier adoption guaranteed; and sourcing functions to investigate potential suppliers on a local and global basis. The company also provides services for buyers, including catalog processing, development of punchout catalogs, and to integrate Elcom's PECOS solution into existing purchasing processes; and services for suppliers, such as onboarding of new suppliers to utilize the solution, access to demand generating activities, and to access information and bids that relate to products and services. It offers eProcurement solutions for governments, educational institutions, healthcare organizations, private enterprises, buying groups. Elcom International Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in Braintree, Massachusetts.

About CI&T

(Get Rating)

CI&T Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Campinas, Brazil.

