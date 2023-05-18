Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CROX. 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Crocs from $157.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Crocs from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Crocs Stock Performance

CROX opened at $116.67 on Thursday. Crocs has a 12-month low of $46.08 and a 12-month high of $151.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.44 and a 200-day moving average of $113.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Insider Activity

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.76 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 98.41% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crocs will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $2,615,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,659,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $2,615,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,659,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $113.15 per share, with a total value of $339,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,581,640 in the last ninety days. 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crocs

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 246.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 239 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 6,750.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 440.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the first quarter worth about $42,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

