Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Stock Price Up 4%

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.82 and last traded at $1.82. Approximately 427,370 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,509,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CRON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Cronos Group from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Cronos Group from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.44.
Cronos Group Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.37.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cronos Group
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the first quarter worth $10,724,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,611,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the third quarter worth $2,115,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the first quarter worth $869,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cronos Group by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,422,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 318,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.
About Cronos Group
Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. I It operates through the United States and Rest of World segments. The company was founded on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cronos Group (CRON)
- It’s Time To Take Another Bite Of Take-Two Interactive
- Zoetis Declares New Dividend, Hinting At Undervaluation
- Good News For Walmart Isn’t So Great For Everybody Else
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.