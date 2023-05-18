Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Stock Price Up 4%

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.82 and last traded at $1.82. Approximately 427,370 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,509,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

CRON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on Cronos Group from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Cronos Group from $3.50 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.44.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.37.

Cronos Group ( NASDAQ:CRON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.09). Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 178.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $22.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the first quarter worth $10,724,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,611,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the third quarter worth $2,115,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cronos Group during the first quarter worth $869,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Cronos Group by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,422,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 318,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. I It operates through the United States and Rest of World segments. The company was founded on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

