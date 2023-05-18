CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $18.10

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.10 and last traded at $18.47, with a volume of 69446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CrossAmerica Partners in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get CrossAmerica Partners alerts:

CrossAmerica Partners Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.95, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

CrossAmerica Partners Dividend Announcement

CrossAmerica Partners ( NYSE:CAPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.28 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 106.25%. Research analysts forecast that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. CrossAmerica Partners’s payout ratio is presently 144.83%.

Institutional Trading of CrossAmerica Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAPL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $572,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 8,778 shares during the period. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 82,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. 23.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CrossAmerica Partners

(Get Rating)

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the business of wholesaling distribution of motor fuel, convenience store operation, and the ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuel. It operates under the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment focuses on providing wholesale distribution services to lessee dealers and independent dealers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrossAmerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossAmerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.