CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at about $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,637,000 after buying an additional 347,514 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of CSX by 12.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of CSX by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $31.95 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $34.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $64.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.93.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSX. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group increased their price target on CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Benchmark reduced their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

