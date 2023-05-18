CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CTI BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities downgraded CTI BioPharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded CTI BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital downgraded CTI BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Securities downgraded CTI BioPharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTIC opened at $8.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.41. CTI BioPharma has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $8.96.

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CTI BioPharma will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 39.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,742,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,026 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,646,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,102,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,831,000 after acquiring an additional 42,307 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 32.5% during the first quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 6,535,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 9.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,786,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,854,000 after purchasing an additional 409,584 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

