CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of CTI BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities downgraded CTI BioPharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded CTI BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital downgraded CTI BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Securities downgraded CTI BioPharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.29.
CTI BioPharma Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CTIC opened at $8.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.41. CTI BioPharma has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $8.96.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CTI BioPharma
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 39.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,742,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,026 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,646,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,102,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,831,000 after acquiring an additional 42,307 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 32.5% during the first quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 6,535,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 9.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,786,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,854,000 after purchasing an additional 409,584 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CTI BioPharma Company Profile
CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.
