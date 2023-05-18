CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th.

CubeSmart has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. CubeSmart has a payout ratio of 114.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect CubeSmart to earn $2.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.5%.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $45.11 on Thursday. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $36.82 and a 12-month high of $51.08. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.05 and a 200-day moving average of $43.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

CUBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wolfe Research cut CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

In other CubeSmart news, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 42,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total transaction of $1,951,172.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,631 shares in the company, valued at $12,780,803.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUBE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth $293,769,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the first quarter worth $137,023,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 181.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,098,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,294 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 96.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,484,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,731 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,178,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,674,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,436 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

