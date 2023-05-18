Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) PT Lowered to $3.00 at BTIG Research

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BTIG Research from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Cue Health Price Performance

Shares of HLTH traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,848,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,917. Cue Health has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.20.

Get Cue Health alerts:

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $146.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.17 million. Cue Health had a negative return on equity of 46.48% and a negative net margin of 88.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cue Health will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cue Health

Cue Health Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLTH. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cue Health during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Health in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Health in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Cue Health by 813.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 11,003 shares during the period. 44.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Cue Health Inc, a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.