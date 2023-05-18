Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.28 per share, with a total value of $75,796.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,763,989.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.28 per share, with a total value of $75,796.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,763,989.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phillip D. Green purchased 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,605.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,729 shares in the company, valued at $12,228,964.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 25,200 shares of company stock worth $2,608,696. 2.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Up 7.5 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 687.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 51.1% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFR stock opened at $103.47 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a one year low of $92.55 and a one year high of $160.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.75 and a 200-day moving average of $125.09.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.15. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The company had revenue of $505.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.77%.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.