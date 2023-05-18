Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $24.69

Shares of Currency Exchange International, Corp. (TSE:CXI – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$24.69 and traded as low as C$22.16. Currency Exchange International shares last traded at C$23.00, with a volume of 8,290 shares traded.

Currency Exchange International Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$24.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$149.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.71.

Currency Exchange International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Currency Exchange International, Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the money service and payment businesses in the United States and Canada. It offers financial institutions, international wire payments, foreign check clearing, foreign bank note exchange, and foreign draft issuance solutions; corporate, hedge and risk management, and international payment solutions; and international traveler's, foreign currency exchange, bitcoin and ether cryptocurrencies, gold bullion coins and bars, multi-currency cash passport, and American Express traveler's cheque solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Currency Exchange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Currency Exchange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.