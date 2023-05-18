CWS Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises 0.5% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 352.5% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $125.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,343,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,804,439. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 337.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Featured Articles

