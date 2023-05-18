CWS Financial Advisors LLC Has $666,000 Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,886,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,209,937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,491 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,002,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,369,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,590 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,659,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,042,264,000 after purchasing an additional 155,845 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,794,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $992,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,442,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $813,457,000 after acquiring an additional 59,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.43.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $65.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,940,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,972,148. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $65.28 and a one year high of $81.43. The company has a market capitalization of $137.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 66.47%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $3,378,818.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

