CWS Financial Advisors LLC Has $972,000 Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,892 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 7.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 77.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.02. 1,999,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,065,116. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $70.33 and a 12-month high of $115.48.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 20th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.31.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

