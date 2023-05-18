CWS Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Fastenal comprises 0.5% of CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FAST. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 6.1% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 18,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 1,087.2% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 52,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 48,163 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Fastenal by 4.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 644,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,673,000 after acquiring an additional 28,582 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fastenal by 2.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 5.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.14.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST traded up $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $54.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,638. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $56.65. The company has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.79%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

