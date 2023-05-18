CWS Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 234.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 51,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,904,000 after purchasing an additional 36,078 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $786,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 95,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE BR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $152.78. 105,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,808. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.35 and a 12 month high of $183.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.36.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.40.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In related news, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $116,452.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Richard John Stingi sold 750 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.27, for a total value of $116,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total transaction of $2,394,900.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,314 shares in the company, valued at $7,677,413.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,870 shares of company stock valued at $2,712,363. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

