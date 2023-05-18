CWS Financial Advisors LLC Sells 132 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 252.5% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 698 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.68, for a total transaction of $588,835.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 172,090 shares in the company, valued at $15,260,941.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 6,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.68, for a total value of $588,835.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 172,090 shares in the company, valued at $15,260,941.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total transaction of $7,145,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,750.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,670 shares of company stock worth $15,691,418 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.22. 1,114,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,193,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.84. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $107.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.63.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

