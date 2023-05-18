CWS Financial Advisors LLC Sells 831 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,486,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in AbbVie by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 14,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $142.70. 1,886,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,862,472. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.04. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $4,310,832.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $4,310,832.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,727,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,897 shares of company stock worth $29,455,233 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Argus cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, SVB Securities upgraded shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.40.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

