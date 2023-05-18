CWS Financial Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

CWS Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on BDX. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

BDX stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $250.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,681. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $269.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $71.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $249.70 and its 200-day moving average is $245.96.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.29%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Featured Articles

