CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CYBR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on CyberArk Software from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.00.
CyberArk Software Stock Performance
CYBR opened at $142.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.15 and its 200-day moving average is $139.18. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $113.19 and a one year high of $165.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31.
About CyberArk Software
CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. The firm’s products include Privilege, Access, and DevSecOps. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.
