CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $54,893.57

CyberDragon Gold (GOLD) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. CyberDragon Gold has a market cap of $2.53 billion and approximately $54,893.57 worth of CyberDragon Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberDragon Gold token can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CyberDragon Gold has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberDragon Gold Token Profile

CyberDragon Gold launched on August 23rd, 2021. CyberDragon Gold’s total supply is 1,785,482,245 tokens. CyberDragon Gold’s official message board is binary-x.medium.com. CyberDragon Gold’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. CyberDragon Gold’s official website is game.binaryx.pro.

CyberDragon Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform listed on Binance and Gate.io. Currently, BinaryX is running a game called CyberDragon which was developed from scratch (https://www.binaryx.pro/). BinaryX is a large on-chain online game platform on BNB Chain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberDragon Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberDragon Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberDragon Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

