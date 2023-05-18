CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CBAY. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CBAY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.15. 165,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,641,188. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $11.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.14. The stock has a market cap of $892.22 million, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 0.27.

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Dennis D. Kim sold 112,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $1,070,569.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $190,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, insider Dennis D. Kim sold 112,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $1,070,569.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $51,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,100 shares of company stock worth $1,193,191 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 506.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical needs. Its products pipeline includes Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

