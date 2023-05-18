Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM) Shares Down 3.3%

Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CVE:CYM – Get Rating) was down 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.29. Approximately 8,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 36,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 901.89. The firm has a market cap of C$17.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.37.

Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Cymat Technologies had a negative net margin of 165.48% and a negative return on equity of 348.46%. The company had revenue of C$0.25 million for the quarter.

Cymat Technologies Ltd., a materials technology company, manufactures and sells stabilized aluminum foam products worldwide. The company provides architectural materials under the Alusion brand name; and automotive and blast mitigation products under the SmartMetal brand name. It serves defense and military, automotive and transportation, architectural, and other application.

