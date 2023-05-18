Cynosure Management LLC Sells 1,622 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Cynosure Management LLC decreased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the quarter. Warner Bros. Discovery comprises 0.4% of Cynosure Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Cynosure Management LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,065,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,105,000 after purchasing an additional 39,012 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 24,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 9,081 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 175,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 36,795 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3,899.6% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,340,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,710,000 after buying an additional 1,307,155 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 347.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,058,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,512,000 after buying an additional 1,598,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

WBD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Macquarie upped their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,800,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,751,881. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.47. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $18.76.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.45. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $11.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.03 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

