Cynosure Management LLC Sells 695 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Cynosure Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Cynosure Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cynosure Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 177.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 47,009 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.86. 118,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,358. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.73 and a 12-month high of $75.44. The company has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.66.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

