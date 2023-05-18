Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.29.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CYTK shares. Mizuho began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $136,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,719,330.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cytokinetics news, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,234 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $100,999.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,710.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $136,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,719,330.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,187 shares of company stock worth $3,689,050. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 83.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cytokinetics by 33.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

CYTK stock opened at $37.81 on Friday. Cytokinetics has a one year low of $32.96 and a one year high of $55.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.15.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 1,401.63% and a negative net margin of 439.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 300.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

