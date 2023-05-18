Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CYTK. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $56.29.

Cytokinetics Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CYTK traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.29. 126,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,621. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 0.80. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $32.96 and a 12-month high of $55.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.15.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.14). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 439.05% and a negative return on equity of 1,401.63%. The company had revenue of $4.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 300.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $156,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 171,183 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,255.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John T. Henderson sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total value of $157,349.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $156,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 171,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,255.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,187 shares of company stock worth $3,689,050 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. CWM LLC boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

