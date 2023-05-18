DAGCO Inc. Acquires 65 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

DAGCO Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $495.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,233. The stock has a market cap of $219.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $564.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $493.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $492.85.
Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.98%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.32, for a total transaction of $999,505.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $12,252,162. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,168 shares of company stock worth $2,031,341. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $574.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $549.52.
Costco Wholesale Profile
Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.
