DAGCO Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

DAGCO Inc. lowered its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Dollar General by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,075,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,909,000 after purchasing an additional 46,656 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,915,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,681,000 after purchasing an additional 17,055 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,422,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,109 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,254,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,322,000 after purchasing an additional 32,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Dollar General by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,053,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,507,000 after purchasing an additional 12,781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE DG traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $215.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $47.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.33. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $261.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.89.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on DG. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $248.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “focus list” rating and issued a $242.00 price target (down previously from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.82.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

