DAGCO Inc. Has $1.98 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

DAGCO Inc. cut its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up 1.2% of DAGCO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEE. Bank of America downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.03. 934,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,215,856. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.53 and a 52 week high of $91.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.06. The firm has a market cap of $151.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Further Reading

