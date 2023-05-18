DAGCO Inc. Purchases 991 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

DAGCO Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the quarter. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,279,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,375,000 after purchasing an additional 55,252 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,509,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,228,000 after purchasing an additional 82,586 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,720,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,401,000 after purchasing an additional 53,405 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,153,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,909,000 after purchasing an additional 29,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,997,000.

IWP stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.38. The company had a trading volume of 24,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,023. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $95.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

