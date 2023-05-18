DAGCO Inc. Sells 421 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

DAGCO Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for about 1.5% of DAGCO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. DAGCO Inc. owned 0.07% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VCR. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 35,309 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 33.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,920,000 after purchasing an additional 27,863 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,691,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 27.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,758,000 after purchasing an additional 22,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,607,000.

Shares of VCR traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $256.07. 5,692 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,352. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $213.73 and a 1-year high of $290.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $246.08 and a 200-day moving average of $241.23.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

