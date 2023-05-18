Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $379.97

Dalata Hotel Group plc (LON:DAL – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 379.97 ($4.76) and traded as high as GBX 395 ($4.95). Dalata Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 395 ($4.95), with a volume of 838 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Dalata Hotel Group from GBX 470 ($5.89) to GBX 490 ($6.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

The stock has a market cap of £837.86 million, a PE ratio of 986.84 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 380.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 337.38.

About Dalata Hotel Group

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, and United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Grain & Grill restaurants and bars; Club Vitae health and fitness clubs; and Red Bean Roastery coffee outlets in hotels.

