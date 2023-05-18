Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Coverage Initiated at Westpark Capital

Equities researchers at Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Data I/O Stock Performance
DAIO remained flat at $4.49 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,834. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.26. Data I/O has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $39.60 million, a PE ratio of 49.89 and a beta of 1.00.
Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Data I/O had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 million during the quarter.
Data I/O Company Profile
Data I/O Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sales of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, and Rest of the World. The company was founded by Grant C. Record and Milt Zeutchel in 1969 and is headquartered in Redmond, WA.
