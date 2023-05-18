Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) Coverage Initiated at Westpark Capital

Equities researchers at Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Data I/O Stock Performance

DAIO remained flat at $4.49 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,834. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.26. Data I/O has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $39.60 million, a PE ratio of 49.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Data I/O had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Data I/O Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DAIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Data I/O during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Data I/O during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 119.0% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 15,869 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,735 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Data I/O in the first quarter valued at $449,000. 36.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Data I/O Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sales of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, and Rest of the World. The company was founded by Grant C. Record and Milt Zeutchel in 1969 and is headquartered in Redmond, WA.

