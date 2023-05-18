David Barter Sells 2,490 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) CFO David Barter sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total transaction of $187,770.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,780.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Barter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get New Relic alerts:

On Wednesday, May 3rd, David Barter sold 8,663 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $608,055.97.

New Relic Stock Performance

NEWR opened at $83.84 on Thursday. New Relic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.47 and its 200 day moving average is $65.18.

Institutional Trading of New Relic

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,633 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,988,000 after buying an additional 24,817 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 1st quarter worth about $345,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Relic by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

NEWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of New Relic from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of New Relic from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of New Relic from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.14.

About New Relic

(Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.