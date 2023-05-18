David Barter Sells 2,490 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) CFO David Barter sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total transaction of $187,770.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,513,780.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
David Barter also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 3rd, David Barter sold 8,663 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $608,055.97.
New Relic Stock Performance
NEWR opened at $83.84 on Thursday. New Relic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.40 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.47 and its 200 day moving average is $65.18.
NEWR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of New Relic from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of New Relic from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of New Relic from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.14.
About New Relic
New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.
