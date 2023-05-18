DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,780 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned about 0.21% of DaVita worth $14,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DVA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 88.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in DaVita by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of DaVita by 1,388.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DaVita in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of DaVita from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of DaVita from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.88.

In other news, Director Charles Berg sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total value of $60,108.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,403,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other DaVita news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 2,196 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $209,190.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,858.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Charles Berg sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total value of $60,108.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,403,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,668 shares of company stock worth $3,889,765 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVA opened at $98.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.93. DaVita Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.28 and a 12 month high of $103.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.31 and its 200-day moving average is $79.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 72.08% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

