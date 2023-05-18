DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Sanford C. Bernstein from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
DVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on DaVita from $85.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet raised DaVita from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on DaVita from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.88.
DaVita Price Performance
Shares of DVA stock traded down $0.47 on Monday, hitting $98.14. 339,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,064. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.44. DaVita has a 52 week low of $65.28 and a 52 week high of $103.00.
Insider Activity at DaVita
In related news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 2,196 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $209,190.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 2,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $209,190.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles Berg sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total transaction of $60,108.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,668 shares of company stock valued at $3,889,765. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of DaVita
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the third quarter valued at $7,108,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 3.5% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DaVita Company Profile
DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DaVita (DVA)
- It’s Time To Take Another Bite Of Take-Two Interactive
- Zoetis Declares New Dividend, Hinting At Undervaluation
- Good News For Walmart Isn’t So Great For Everybody Else
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.