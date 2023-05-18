DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Sanford C. Bernstein from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

DVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on DaVita from $85.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet raised DaVita from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on DaVita from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.88.

Shares of DVA stock traded down $0.47 on Monday, hitting $98.14. 339,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,064. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.44. DaVita has a 52 week low of $65.28 and a 52 week high of $103.00.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.50. DaVita had a return on equity of 72.08% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DaVita will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 2,196 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $209,190.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,248,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 2,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $209,190.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,858.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles Berg sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.78, for a total transaction of $60,108.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,668 shares of company stock valued at $3,889,765. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita in the third quarter valued at $7,108,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 3.5% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

