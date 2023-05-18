Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) CEO Jeremy Bender Sells 3,104 Shares

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $40,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,474,830.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jeremy Bender also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 7th, Jeremy Bender sold 12,500 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $250,125.00.

On Thursday, February 16th, Jeremy Bender sold 3,022 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $59,140.54.

NASDAQ DAWN opened at $12.98 on Thursday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.44 and a twelve month high of $28.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average of $18.46.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59). Analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DAWN. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.57.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

