Decred (DCR) Hits Market Capitalization of $260.65 Million

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 18th. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for $17.43 or 0.00063626 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Decred has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. Decred has a market capitalization of $260.65 million and $919,270.66 worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00131106 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00040210 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00027099 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003706 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000497 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,956,052 coins. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decred is decred.org. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Decred is www.decredmagazine.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

