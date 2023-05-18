Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE traded down $1.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $366.87. 963,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,552,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $386.89 and a 200-day moving average of $410.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $478.00 to $484.00 in a report on Monday, February 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $457.14.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

