Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Insider Alexander O. Schuth Sells 10,000 Shares

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 528,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,120,562.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

DNLI stock opened at $29.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.82 and its 200-day moving average is $27.73. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $39.43.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.10). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.01% and a negative net margin of 365.21%. The company had revenue of $35.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.58.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 157.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

