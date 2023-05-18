Denise M. Harrod Sells 2,500 Shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) Stock

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) Director Denise M. Harrod sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $73,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Atlanticus Stock Performance

Atlanticus stock opened at $28.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.63. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $42.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $416.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.68.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The credit services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. Atlanticus had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 36.92%. The business had revenue of $268.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.59 million. On average, analysts expect that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlanticus

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Atlanticus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlanticus by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,397 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Atlanticus by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Atlanticus by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,677 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Atlanticus by 221.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit as a Service (CaaS) and Auto Finance segments. The CaaS segment includes private label credit and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through multiple channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing and partnerships with third parties.

Featured Articles

