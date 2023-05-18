Dennis Degner Sells 99,000 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Stock

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) CEO Dennis Degner sold 99,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $2,711,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,885,854.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Range Resources Stock Up 1.2 %

Range Resources stock opened at $27.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $37.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.06.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.38 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 41.18% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The business’s revenue was up 556.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.76%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 8.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,963,656 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $766,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,862 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,135,388 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $634,920,000 after purchasing an additional 111,026 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 9.7% during the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 6,963,163 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $184,315,000 after purchasing an additional 616,000 shares during the period. KGH Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 4,564,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $114,198,000 after purchasing an additional 306,036 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 55.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,007,083 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $106,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,500 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Range Resources from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Range Resources from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Range Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.29.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Recommended Stories

