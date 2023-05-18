Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DENN. Wedbush boosted their target price on Denny’s from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on Denny’s from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. CL King boosted their target price on Denny’s from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Denny’s Price Performance

Shares of Denny’s stock opened at $11.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $631.01 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.31. Denny’s has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $13.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Denny’s

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $117.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.47 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 69.18% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Denny’s will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Denny’s news, EVP Gail Sharps Myers sold 7,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total value of $85,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,868 shares in the company, valued at $286,479.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Denny’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DENN. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,380,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Denny’s by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,166,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,913 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Denny’s by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,470,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,808,000 after purchasing an additional 680,315 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Denny’s by 86.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,330,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,521,000 after purchasing an additional 618,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Denny’s by 127.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,743,000 after purchasing an additional 580,185 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It operates through the Denny’s and Keke’s segments. The Denny’s segment includes franchised and licensed Denny’s restaurants. The Keke’s segment refers to the other company and franchise restaurants. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

See Also

