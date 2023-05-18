Dero Price Reaches $6.06 (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 17th. Dero has a total market cap of $82.08 million and $135,768.11 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dero has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. One Dero coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.06 or 0.00022158 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,341.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.73 or 0.00342804 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00013141 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.27 or 0.00553272 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00068332 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.77 or 0.00430746 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003649 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001100 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,548,895 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a crypto project to combine a proof-of-work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. It aims to be a revolutionary improvement from existing privacy coins like Monero (XMR) or Z-Cash (ZEC). Dero intends to do that by combining the best of both consensus mechanisms.

Its implementation builds out a main chain from the DAG network of blocks, which refers to main blocks and side blocks. Side blocks contribute to chain proof-of-work security, making traditional 51% attacks impossible. In contrast to traditional blockchains, Dero considers the transaction as the smallest unit of computation, not the block. Therefore, blocks on Dero can contain duplicate or double-spend transactions, but these are filtered by the client protocol and ignored by the network.

Dero aims to manage combining the security and decentralization of a proof-of-work blockchain with the scalability and transaction speed of DAG technology. Dero’s goal is a blockchain network that can serve businesses and individuals worldwide and support secure, fast, and anonymous transactions and smart contract execution.”

Dero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

